Another COVID-19 death in Chippewa County Friday, 101 deaths to date

Chippewa County announced 53 new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total positive cases to 8,381 countywide to date (292 cases currently considered active). One new coronavirus related death was announced Friday in Chippewa County, raising the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 101 lives lost.

There have now been 33,078 negative coronavirus tests administered and 348 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 739,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 2,718 active cases) and 8,509 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 13 lives lost). 300 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.