Another COVID-19 death in Chippewa County Friday, 75 new active cases

Chippewa County announced 75 new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total positive cases to 9,244 countywide to date (789 cases currently considered active).

One additional coronavirus related death was announced, raising the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 105 lives lost.

There have now been 34,740 negative coronavirus tests administered and 374 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 791,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 3,593 active cases), and 8,775 individuals have died statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of 21 lives lost). Of the deceased, 400 died from other causes, according to their death certifi cates.