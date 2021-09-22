Another COVID-19 death in Chippewa County Wednesday, death toll rises to 104

Chippewa County announced 29 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 9,091 countywide to date (789 cases currently considered active). One new coronavirus related death was announced Wednesday in Chippewa County, raising the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 104 lives lost.

There have now been 34,460 negative coronavirus tests administered and 371 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 784,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 4,127 active cases) and 8,731 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 18 lives lost). 375 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.