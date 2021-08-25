Another COVID-19 death reported Wednesday in Chippewa County, death toll rises to 98

Chippewa County announced 30 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 8,088 countywide to date (170 cases currently considered active). One new coronavirus related death was announced Wednesday in Chippewa County, raising the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 98 lives lost to date.

There have now been 32,626 negative coronavirus tests administered and 336 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 721,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 2,600 active cases) and 8,406 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 33 lives lost). 275 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.