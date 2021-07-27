Another COVID-19 related death announced in Chippewa County, 12 new active cases Tuesday

Chippewa County announced 12 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,557 countywide to date (fewer than 30 cases currently considered active). One individual passed away due to complications with coronavirus Tuesday in Chippewa County, raising the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 96 lives lost countywide to date.

There have now been 31,610 negative coronavirus tests administered and 304 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 683,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 959 active cases) and 8,253 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 13 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.