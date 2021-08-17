Another COVID-19 related death announced Tuesday in Chippewa County, 97 lives lost to date

Chippewa County announced five new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,908 countywide to date (128 cases currently considered active). One more individual died Tuesday in Chippewa County due to complications with coronavirus, raising the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 97 lives lost to date.

There have now been 32,304 negative coronavirus tests administered and 329 total individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (12 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 707,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 2,448 active cases) and 8,324 individuals have died statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of two lives lost).

Of the deceased, 250 died from other causes, according to their death certificates.