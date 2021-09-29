Another COVID-19 related death in Chippewa County Wednesday, death toll rises to 107 lives lost

Chippewa County announced 69 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 9,522 countywide to date (819 cases currently considered active). One new coronavirus related death was announced Wednesday in Chippewa County, raising the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 107 lives lost.

There have now been 35,133 negative coronavirus tests administered and 383 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 804,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 3,679 active cases) and 8,849 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 36 lives lost). 430 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.