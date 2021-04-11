'Any time now': Wisconsin farmers planting crops early due to extended drought

“There is some concern out there. We’ve been passed by some of the significant rains we were predicted to get,” Duley said. “We still get nervous when it doesn’t rain. We just haven’t gotten the spring we normally do.”

Duley was hopeful that much of western Wisconsin would get good, soaking rains Tuesday and today. With the warm weather, he expects other crops could get planted in the near future.

“If it doesn’t rain too much (making fields too muddy), I wouldn’t be surprised to see some corn going in next week,” Duley said.

“Without significant rains, they’ll want to plant by April 20, if they can.”

Chippewa County agricultural agent Jerry Clark said he hasn’t seen anyone planting yet, but he’s seen signs that farmers are ready to begin.

“We’re starting to see some tillage equipment starting to move,” Clark said. “Farmers are starting to get manure on their fields. We’re getting really close.”

Like Duley, Clark is concerned about the lack of rain. The western half of Chippewa County, which generally has sandier soils, really needs some rain, but the heavier, wetter soil types on the eastern half of the county actually needs to dry out a bit, Clark said.