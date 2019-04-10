Chippewa County residents will get a chance to do more spring cleaning and rid themselves of unneeded appliances with this weekend’s spring recycling collection.
Chippewa County will be holding a pickup for appliances, electronics, household hazardous waste and scrap metal from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 13 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
Scrap metal and hazardous waste such as oil or solvent based paint, varnish, batteries, waste oil, antifreeze and other chemicals is free to discard, as are regular electronics like PCs, laptops, keyboards, stereos, and DVD players.
Non-Freon appliances like furnaces, microwaves, humidifiers, washers and dryers are also free to dispose.
Appliances which use freon, like refrigerators, freezers and air-conditioning units, are $20 to drop off, and TVs and monitors range from $5 to $40 depending on the material.
Renee Yohnk, recycling coordinator with Chippewa County, said that since it is impossible to get rid of much of those items safely and for free, it is a great opportunity for county residents to clean out old appliances and hazardous chemicals.
Yohnk also noted that their fees for freon appliances and TVs are still less than most places for taking those items.
The event usually sees 600 to 700 cars come through to drop off items, and last year, despite heavy snow before and during the event, more than 400 carloads still showed up.
“They will come rain or shine,” Yohnk said. “It’s a great time to get rid of appliances.”
Items they will not take include tires, medicines, mattresses, furniture or latex paint.
Yohnk said attendees do not need to leave their cars, but merely drive through and things will be unloaded.
“They just need to bear with the traffic,’ Yohnk said.
A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources survey in 2018 confirmed that unwanted electronics are a problem throughout the state.
According to the DNR, the survey confirmed that most are managing unwanted electronics responsibly, but many don’t know how to recycle electronics or have other problems recycling old devices, leading to millions of unused devices stored in homes.
The 2018 survey findings estimated that there are 26.3 million devices in Wisconsin households.
Of those, about 22 percent of TVs, 30 percent of computers and 50 percent of cellphones, totaling 9.3 million devices, were not in use.
They also found that the number of unused computers and cellphones both increased substantially between 2013 and 2018, up 37% and 53% respectively, but the number of unused TVs remained stable.
The DNR has conducted five statewide household recycling surveys since 2010, when Wisconsin’s electronics recycling law took effect, all showing increases in the number of unused electronics in Wisconsin households.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.