Applications for next round of grants from Community Foundation of Chippewa County open Aug. 26

This year's Community Needs grant cycle for the Community Foundation of Chippewa County will open on Aug. 26 with nonprofit and charitable organizations serving Chippewa County encouraged to apply.

Community Needs grants fund projects within arts and culture, community development, education, health and human services, environment and animal welfare.

Funding for these grants is made possible through the generosity of those who have established unrestricted and field-of-interest endowed funds through the Community Foundation of Chippewa County and for contributions made to the Board Grant Fund.

Applications and guidelines are available on the foundation's website at www.yourlegacyforever.org/grants. Grants are awarded to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or public charities that qualify as defined in section 170(b)(1)(A) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Chippewa County public and private school educators are also invited to apply for Northwestern Bank Mini-Grant funding at this time and applications are available now through 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The mini-grant is available for educators serving third through eighth grades and support innovative learning and motivational activities or service learning projects.