April Fools Day River Excursion alive and thriving well into fifth decade

A tradition of more than five decades continued on Wednesday, even amid the country’s COVID-19 pandemic.

Kayakers and canoers from around the area gathered on Wednesday for a yearly voyage down Duncan Creek into Glen Loch Lake before following the Glen Loch flowage south into Chippewa.

The roughly 12-mile tradition began more than 50 years ago with the first endeavorers using old fiberglass boats to test whose was best before moving to canoes and kayaks with the yearly excursion settling on April 1 and being called the April Fools Day River Excursion.

Brian Namejunas of Chippewa Falls has taken part for more than 30 years and has even piloted his own vintage boat ‘Titanic’ on the trip a number of times. But like its namesake, Namejunas’ boat often ended up taking on water and has been retired. But he said it could make a return some day with a little work.

“It was just a fun thing,” Namejunas said of the excursion. “We’ve oftentimes tried to make it more fun with some costumes and that stuff and that died off over the years. We try to keep that alive and we’ve had some different themes over the years where we had Wizard of Oz or different characters which is kind of fun.”