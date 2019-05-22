Two Chippewa Valley businesses were awarded as the best businesses of the year this month.
Kurt Manufacturing in Cornell and Barron County Cheese in Barron were named Chippewa County Business of the Year for Quadrant 2 and Chippewa Valley Exporter of the Year, respectively, by the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation at their recent yearly awards.
Barron County Cheese helps businesses throughout North America get their cheese products ready for retail through conversion packaging, labeling, and specialty services like smoking and waxing.
By doing small and large orders, they help businesses who would prefer not to have their own in-house packaging.
Charlie Walker, CCEDC president, said the organization was particularly impressed by the company’s growth in the export market, and wanted to highlight that as an option in the area.
“That’s part of our award,” Walker said, “to bring attention to the value exporting can play.”
Kurt Manufacturing was nominated as the best business in the northeast quarter of the county, which includes the communities of Holcombe and Cornell.
Kurt Manufacturing was recognized in part for bringing a new business to Cornell and their work with leading edge technology in the area.
The company was founded in 1946 in Minneapolis and works with contract machining, aluminum die casting, screw machining, and by offering product solutions.
The company now has multiple product areas, operates over 500,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities and has over 500 employees.
The May 10 award event was the 14th the CCEDC has held, and included the group’s 25th annual meeting, plus a signing event for Chippewa Valley Youth Apprenticeship students.
It also saw over 500 attendees.
