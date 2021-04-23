Art For Racial Justice postcard project launched in Chippewa Valley

Sometimes all that is needed to make a change is small visual reminder of the role we have to play in affecting the world for the better.
Chippewa Valley residents have a chance to express their interest in racial justice and their creativity through the Community Postcard Project, sponsored by Interfaith Action for Racial Justice.
Families, churches, schools, youth groups, community organizations, and individuals of all ages are welcome to participate. Due to the numerous occurrences of racial injustice in America, especially over the past few years, community members have the opportunity to voice their support for each other.
“This collaborative art project is designed to encourage consultation about racial justice and to offer the community visual reminders of its importance through collage displays posted around the area,” Community Postcard Project organizer Amy Renshaw said.
Those interested in participating can follow these four easy steps:
1. Get a blank 4x6 postcard or email cvpostcard@gmail.com for free postcards (or use card stock or thin cardboard).
2. Choose a question about racial justice to respond to on your card with drawings, words, shapes, colors, or a collage. Stick figures are welcome.
Questions: What can I do to make the Chippewa Valley a place where people of color feel more appreciated? What can I do to connect with someone from a race or culture other than mine? How can I be a friend to all people? How can I stand up for someone who’s being treated unfairly? How can I overcome a prejudice I have about people of a certain group? What skills or strengths can I use or develop to help create racial justice? What would the Chippewa Valley look like if people of all races and cultures were welcomed with justice, compassion, and appreciation?
3. This is a shared art project with a friend, family member, or neighbor. Work together or ask them to finish what you’ve started. Cooperate with one or more people as often as you like.
4. When you’re done, mail or drop off your postcard. The deadline is June 1, 2021.
You can mail your finished postcard to 930 Galloway St., Mailbox #4, Eau Claire, WI 54703 or drop it off at JONAH/LGBTQ+, 505 S. Dewey St., Suite 204, Eau Claire. Look for the Postcard Project Showcase around the Chippewa Valley. Collages of finished postcards will appear in windows of businesses, churches, and other locations starting in June.
The Postcard Project team (fully vaccinated and masked) is available to set up a table with free blank postcards and art supplies at church services and community events.
Interfaith Action for Racial Justice is a nonprofit collaboration of diverse faiths working together to take action for racial justice and unity for the betterment of our community. Other sponsors are Uniting Bridges of Eau Claire, JONAH, Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition, Chippewa Valley Equality Initiative, CVLGBTQ+ and BaredFeet.
Donations to support the project’s supplies and promotion can be made via check to Uniting Bridges, with “Postcard Project” in the memo, sent to 2211 Vienna Terrace, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
For more information about the postcard project, you can visit the Art For Racial Justice Facebook page.