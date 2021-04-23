Art For Racial Justice postcard project launched in Chippewa Valley

Sometimes all that is needed to make a change is small visual reminder of the role we have to play in affecting the world for the better.

Chippewa Valley residents have a chance to express their interest in racial justice and their creativity through the Community Postcard Project, sponsored by Interfaith Action for Racial Justice.

Families, churches, schools, youth groups, community organizations, and individuals of all ages are welcome to participate. Due to the numerous occurrences of racial injustice in America, especially over the past few years, community members have the opportunity to voice their support for each other.

“This collaborative art project is designed to encourage consultation about racial justice and to offer the community visual reminders of its importance through collage displays posted around the area,” Community Postcard Project organizer Amy Renshaw said.

Those interested in participating can follow these four easy steps:

1. Get a blank 4x6 postcard or email cvpostcard@gmail.com for free postcards (or use card stock or thin cardboard).

2. Choose a question about racial justice to respond to on your card with drawings, words, shapes, colors, or a collage. Stick figures are welcome.