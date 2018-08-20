Agencies across the Chippewa Valley are feeling the pressure of a shortage of law enforcement officers.
Social media, news outlets, compensation and moving up in careers are all reasons many authorities say may contribute to fewer candidates vying for positions, but Chippewa Valley Technical College and UW-Stout both say they have seen their criminal justice and law enforcement programs grow within the last few years.
Experts at the colleges suggest students are excited, while local higher education groups work toward stronger partnerships.
Neither Eric Anderson, Chippewa Valley Technical College director of the criminal justice and law enforcement departments, and Carrie Acklin, assistant professor and program director of the criminal justice and rehabilitation program at UW-Stout, can nail down exactly why local departments are seeing fewer officers applying.
Anderson speculated and agreed with local departments that perhaps social media or media portrayal officers is impacting applicant numbers, and Acklin said she has seen the need for a greater number of female officers in local fields.
The rigor that is involved with becoming an officer, Anderson said, could also be impacting the number of qualified candidates who make it through the program, agreeing with local officers that there’s no room for compromise.
The hiring process can include physical, psychological and written tests, background checks, multiple interviews, accurate and clean applications and sometimes even polygraph tests, Anderson said.
But both are encouraged by what they are seeing at the collegiate level.
CVTC, UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire have partnered together, Anderson said, offering criminal justice students who are working toward a bachelor’s degree at the university level to attend CVTC’s law enforcement academy for a semester to earn college credit, partnering police training with criminal justice education.
The connection, Anderson said, creates more applicants for departments, as those going to school for criminal justice may not be going for the purpose of being a police officer, but if they pass the academy they have the option.
“It’s a good time right now for everyone — for students, for agencies, for the college alike,” Anderson said, “that we have this these different pathways or different avenues for a person to get into the field.”
For the first time this semester, Anderson added, CVTC is also offering financial aid for its law enforcement academy — a $5,000 investment per student.
There are more partnerships and connections UW-Stout is working to make with other technical colleges and higher education institutions, Acklin said.
“We’re really growing out the program,” Acklin said. “The things we’re doing for our students are really taking off.”
The programs have also continually worked with local departments, both said. Anderson will offer local departments the opportunity to recruit within the classroom.
And both Acklin and Anderson say the schools have seen growth.
Besides the decline in enrollment across the board at CVTC and colleges across the nation, Anderson said the Law Enforcement academy has seen consistent enrollment while the criminal justice associates degree program at the college has increased in participation within the past year.
At UW-Stout, the university reports that in 2014, 78 students were enrolled, and this past fall 83 men and 52 women rounded out the 135-student enrollment in its criminal justice program.
The education is growing, Acklin and Anderson said, and while departments locally have seen a declining application and interest in their positions, education and using social media for their benefit is creating a supportive push within the field.
Viral challenges, such as the most recent lip sync challenge, are allowing police departments to use social and the news media as recruiting and public relations tools, Anderson said, showing the beneficial side of the media that can sometimes damage their perception.
A paradigm shift from punitive to rehabilitative, Acklin said, can also contribute to police department growth as it normalizes and humanizes the department, much like she’s seen in Menomonie.
The solutions being offered locally by the two institutions are just a few of the ways local agencies are working toward a solution for an all-too common problem.
“We’re seeing everybody’s hurting. It’s hard to get part-time officers,” Pries said. “When we do hire somebody, we really encourage them… We want them to like their job.”
