Ashley Furniture donates $155,695 of mattresses to victims of Kentucky tornadoes

Ashley Furniture Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of home furnishings, has recently donated more than 350 mattresses to victims of the Kentucky tornadoes.

This $155,695 donation announcement comes in partnership with Higdon Furniture Company, Inc. (Higdon), a licensee of Ashley affiliate Ashley HomeStores, Ltd. in Paducah and Murray, KY.

On December 10, 2021, a violent, long-tracked tornado moved across Western Kentucky and surrounding states, producing severe to catastrophic damage in numerous towns. The tornado, which may be one of the most devastating in the U.S., cut a 250-mile path of destruction, taking nearly 100 lives.

“The news and images of the Kentucky tornadoes has been devastating to see. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with the victims, especially those who lost loved ones to these storms,” said Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley. “Ashley is committed to supporting the affected communities with this donation. We hope this alleviates some of the burden felt by those who are in a difficult time as they rebuild their homes and communities.”

Ashley and Higdon partnered with the Paducah-McCracken County United Way to help distribute the donated mattresses and other essential items to people and families affected by the tornado. The furniture manufacturer and retailer utilized their delivery teams and equipment to facilitate the distribution of the donated items to the local communities.

Betsy Burkeen, CEO of United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, helped to coordinate the delivery of this donation.

"It's companies like Ashley and Higdon Furniture that remind us all what it means to Live United," said Burkeen. "Every person in our community should have a safe place to lay their head at night and it takes us all to ensure that happens. We are so thankful for this generous donation to the families of those recently impacted by this devastation."

In addition to the mattress donation, Ashley’s manufacturing and distribution facilities in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina held a donation drive for the affected communities. The teams collected over 400 pounds of hygiene and food products that were sent on an Ashley trailer along with the mattresses.

Ashley has donated over $5 million to relief efforts for hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods across the U.S. and Puerto Rico over the past five years. The company is a long-standing supporter of local emergency services, including police, fire and rescue departments.

In addition to assisting victims of natural disasters, Ashley has provided thousands of hours of in-kind services and transported medical supplies, essential goods, food and water and more to areas in need during times of distress.

