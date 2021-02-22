Ashley Furniture recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers

Ashley Furniture Industries ranked 375 on Forbes recently released list of America’s Best Large Employers, which included 500 companies total.

Ashley, based in Arcadia and with facilities in Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, is the world’s largest manufacturer of furniture.

Its designation of a best large employer was determined via an annual survey, conducted by Forbes and Statista, of over 50,000 American employees working for companies with over 1,000 employees nationwide. Awards were given to 500 each midsize and large employers.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as one of America’s Best Large Employers,” said Todd Wanek, president and CEO. “Ashley is a family company with multi-generational employees and leaders. As a company, we work together to continuously improve and strive to be the best furniture company, which would not be possible without all of our employees.”

Ashley, a family-owned company, has over 35,000 employees worldwide.