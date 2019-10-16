The latest monthly Chippewa Area School Board meeting offered an update on a building approved by voters last year.
District business manager Chad Trowbridge said all three locations incorporated into the referendum building project in the Chippewa Falls School District are coming along well.
Trowbridge offered updates on all three locations at the Chippewa School Board meeting Monday night, including a few dates for completion.
The new Stillson Elementary school location in Lafayette has now had most of its structural steel set, most of the block work is done, most of the roof deck is done and is being installed, many concrete pours are being done inside of the facility, some brick and exterior work is being put up and some of the interior specifications are being planned for furnishings inside the building.
The renovations and additions to Chippewa Falls Middle School include much of the plumbing, electrical and mechanical work is being completed, dry wall and painting are being done and finishing and flooring is nearing completion.
The addition to the middle school just had the roof completed, exterior windows are being added, plumbing and electrical is being worked on and finishing will be completed by the year’s end.
Finally, at Chippewa Falls Senior High School construction has entered the third phase of completion where much of the mechanical and boiler work are now on the construction team’s plate. Construction has almost been finished on plumbing and electrical and work is now being done completing the greenhouse being added to the school’s grounds.
“Our executive committee met last week on Oct. 9. and we toured the high school project,” Trowbridge said. “As part of the portion of our meeting, we reviewed schedules, progress and budgets. And as of right, now all projects are on time and on budget. We do plan to meet again and tour the Stillson site and go through the same agenda as well.”
Chippewa Falls school board member Steven Olson said while on the tour of the new facilities at Chi-Hi, he saw the progress that construction teams are making and is excited about what the new location will be able to offer future classes of students.
“When we did our tour of the high school you can see what it is going to be now and you can see what they’ve done,” Olson said. “It’s exciting that in January they’ll actually be opened and used. It’s really neat to see how all of the schools are pulling together and how the administrative staff are pulling together. We are making something that is really going to be something this community can be really proud of.”
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum was approved, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School, and making additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.
The building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase will offer more space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.
The rest of the funds will be used at the middle and high schools.
The middle school will use the funding to remodel areas of the building, improve technology and various improvements and repairs to the property. The high school will get a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements to the building.
Another update on the referendum building project will be made available at the next Chippewa Area School Board meeting on Nov. 19.
