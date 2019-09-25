At least one confirmed tornado touched down as severe storms ripped through western Wisconsin, damaging homes and other structures near the Chippewa-Dunn county line.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says preliminary reports indicate a semi driver was injured in a crash on Highway 29 that resulted from the tornado. A mobile home overturned and an occupant was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Damage assessments are continuing.
Emergency managers have asked potential volunteers to stay away from the town of Wheaton, citing downed power lines and debris.
The
National Weather Service says the tornado struck east of Elk Mound, south of 560th avenue at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday evening.
At least three semi-trailers overturned along Wisconsin Highway 29 northeast of Elk Mound.
Buses were running late in the
Elk Mound School District and drivers there were being urged to watch for downed power lines. The district opened its schools for anyone needing temporary shelter.
Dunn Energy Cooperative reported having about 220 accounts without power as of early Wednesday morning and that crews were out working to restore power.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area between 20th and 30th Streets near Hwy. 29 S. Frontage Road in Elk Mound.
The National Weather Service also reported two wind incidents on Tuesday evening with severe weather knocking a large oak tree across 46th Avenue and trees down across 40th Avenue and damage to homes, both in southeast Chippewa Falls.
Loopy's Saloon and Grill in Chippewa Falls is offering a free lunch buffet to anyone affected by Tuesday's storm. For more information, check out its
Facebook page. NOTE: Check back for updates throughout the day.
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
