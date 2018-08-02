While 23-year-old Jesse Lloyd will stand trial in Chippewa County in October, charged with first-degree intentional homicide-party to a crime, Lloyd’s attorney has argued for permission to cross-examine Matthew Labrec, 23, in front of a jury.
The plan, detailed in a court document filed Tuesday, confirms defense attorney Aaron Nelson’s intent to convince the jury that Labrec, not Lloyd, fired the shot that eventually killed Kenneth Patterson in 2016.
Nelson alluded to the plan at a June motion hearing: “It is the defense’s theory that Matthew Labrec is lying, and he’s the one who did this.”
According to the criminal complaint, Labrec also brought a gun to the scene, but Lloyd fired the fatal shot.
Labrec took a plea deal in February 2017 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors in the case.
In June, Judge James Isaacson said Nelson would have to argue why evidence involving Labrec should be allowed during the trial.
In the document, Nelson does that, questioning Labrec’s cooperation with prosecutors and calling Labrec’s truthfulness into doubt.
“The defense must be given the opportunity to probe into why the state’s primary witness – Matthew Labrec – has a motive to blame Jesse Lloyd,” Nelson wrote.
When cross-examining accomplices like Labrec, there is “inherent danger that such witnesses will warp the truth,” Nelson wrote.
The trial is slated to begin Oct. 2 and last seven days.
A final motion hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 14, 2016, Lloyd and Labrec intended to rob Patterson because they needed money and also as a way to exact revenge. Labrec said Lloyd took a handgun from the residence of Lloyd’s uncle, Nicholas Rands.
When Labrec and Lloyd met Patterson, Patterson thought the two men were going to deliver drugs to him. Labrec said Patterson had once “ripped him off,” but he forgave him.
When Patterson was near a bush in the town of Eagle Point that day, Labrec pulled out a rifle and held it in front of him.
“(Labrec) said he then heard Jesse shoot. (Labrec) remembers Patterson stumbling and falling into something after being shot,” the complaint said.
A bullet from a handgun entered Patterson’s right thigh and exited two inches lower than the entry wound. The wound eventually killed Patterson.
