A non-binding referendum to allow all-terrain vehicles to be driven on town roads in Lafayette failed on Tuesday.
The proposal received 515 votes (44 percent) in support of the ATV use, while 662 votes (56 percent) were cast against it.
Town chairman David Staber spoke against the measure, saying he doesn’t believe ATVs are designed for highway use. Staber said he had heard from ATV club members who also didn’t think it was a good idea.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk also expressed concerns, saying that an accident with a car moving at highway speeds would be devastating for the ATV driver.
Even if the measure had passed, it wouldn’t have necessarily gone into effect, as this was a non-binding referendum.
In Lake Holcombe, residents were asked to exceed spending limits by $850,000 a year for the next three years for operational and maintenance expenses.
The measure received 485 votes (70 percent) in support of the increase Tuesday, while 209 people (30 percent) voted against it.
In April 2013, Lake Holcombe voters initially approved a referendum that allowed the school system to exceed revenue caps by $675,000 a year over three years. Voters approved an identical referendum in 2016, with the measure receiving 71 percent of the vote, as it passed 894-366.
The school board has previously said that if these measures didn’t pass, the district would likely dissolve, with students being sent to up to six different neighboring school districts. Dissolving was preferred over consolidating with a nearby school because of the geographic size of the district.
