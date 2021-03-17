 Skip to main content
Augusta man charged with fifth drunken-driving offense
Augusta man charged with fifth drunken-driving offense

An Augusta man who drove his car into a ditch near Cadott on Feb. 6 has been charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense.

Anthony D. Perry, 42, was charged in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs released him on a signature bond and set a return court date for March 23.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a call of a driver who entered a ditch near the 26000 block of 50th Avenue in the town of Sigel. Perry failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. A blood draw showed he had a 0.219 blood-alcohol level at the time.

Online court records show that Perry’s fourth drunken-driving offense occurred in October 2010 in Buffalo County.

