An empty house in Chippewa Falls caught fire Monday, spurring a 2½-hour firefight.
The house was declared a total loss, according to a press release from Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Mike Hepfler.
No personnel were injured during the fire, Hepfler said.
Local authorities are asking for information about the fire, and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.
The house was "declared unsafe for occupancy" in 2017, with "excessive amounts" of material in the building, Hepfler said.
The house had not had natural gas or electrical service since 2017, according to Xcel Energy.
The Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 703 High St. at 1 p.m. Monday.
Crews found heavy smoke coming from first- and second-story windows, and flames in the back of the house on the first floor.
Because of potential danger from the overburdened house, firefighters did not enter the structure, Hepfler said.
Crews fought the first-floor fire and extinguished the majority of the flames, but heat and heavy smoke stayed. The Chippewa Fire District and Anson Fire Department responded to a request for aid.
The fire was under control at 3:30 p.m., when crews began to salvage and local authorities investigated the house, Hepfler said.
The Chippewa Falls Fire Department, Chippewa Falls Police Department, Anson Fire Department, Chippewa Fire District and Chippewa Falls Street Department responded.
Chippewa Falls fire and police departments, along with the Wisconsin DCI, are investigating the cause and origin of the blaze, Hepfler said.
People with information about the fire should contact the police or fire department.
More information may be released after the investigation is complete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.