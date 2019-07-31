Gruesome details were unveiled Tuesday in the gruesome Chippewa County shooting spree during the weekend.
It began Monday morning with the reports that five individuals were found dead and two injured in the village of Lake Hallie and the town of Lafayette, all from gunshot wounds.
It was revealed Tuesday afternoon at a press conference at the Chippewa County Courthouse that the perpetrator was one of the deceased, 33-year-old Ritchie German Jr., who took his own life after he committed the other homicides, authorities said.
The four other dead include:
- German’s 66-year-old mother, Bridget German.
- His 32-year-old brother Douglas.
- His brother’s 8-year-old son Calvin Harris.
- And 24-year-old Laile Vang.
- The two injured include the mother and father of Laile, Mai Chang and Teng Vang.
The crime scenes German left are horrific in nature, but details released during the Tuesday press conference provide a look at the killer.
Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said the homicides began when German fatally shot his mother, Bridget, in the head in the Lafayette home’s bathroom and dragged her into another room in the basement.
After that, German shot both his brother and his nephew once in the head, put them together in a sleeping bag and dragged them into an empty bedroom where it is thought German had stayed a day or two, Kowalczyk said.
Authorities previously believed those shootings occurred just before the Lake Hallie home shootings, but it is now believed that crime began one, two or more days before.
Kowalczyk said German’s mother was supposed to clock in at work at a grocery store on Lake Wissota on Saturday but didn’t call or show up. Later that evening, after the grocery store’s staff called inquiring about Bridget’s whereabouts, German called in and said his mother was sick and in the hospital.
Another instance of German covering for himself occurred Saturday when friends of the deceased nephew arrived at the Lafayette home asking whether Calvin was home, and German said that he was away shopping with his grandmother, Kowalczyk said.
Authorities also divulged during the press conference that they went to the Lafayette home initially to inquire about why German’s brother’s car was at the Lake Hallie crime scene.
The time between these homicides and the Lake Hallie killings is under investigation, but it is known that late Sunday German took his brother’s vehicle, left it running outside of the Lake Hallie home, shot the door in with a shotgun and his murderous spree begun.
The first person German encountered in the home was Laile’s father, Teng, who was shot in the hand and arm after trying to defend himself. Shortly afterward, Laile’s mother, Mai Chang suffered, the same wound, Kowalczyk said.
German then fatally shot Laile before taking his own life. The entire attack only lasted minutes, and Laile’s parents are currently recovering from their injuries. The sheriff said both had to have their wounded arms amputated.
Four other individuals were in the Lake Hallie residence at the time, three juveniles and one adult who were hiding in another part of the house and did not witness the majority of the crime.
Kowalczyk said finding answers — finding a motive — is growing increasingly difficult.
“I think it’s on everyone’s mind as to why this happened,” Kowalczyk said. “I’m sure you’re wondering what the motive was and why did this happen. I don’t have that answer. We’re working on that answer. Those questions may never be answered.”
Kowalcyzk said many family members of German who were interviewed after the bodies were found indicated they believed German to be mentally ill.
However, the only time he had a run-in with the law before was in 2006, when authorities had to intervene in a domestic disturbance involving German, his mother and two brothers, which culminated in Ritchie Jr. pointing a gun at his two brothers.
Described by Kowalczyk as a “loner with no friends,” it was also revealed Tuesday that German had contacted Vang via text messages in the weeks leading up to the homicides, with German asking Vang’s relationship status and using sexual language; Vang only replied with the notion that she did not know who German was.
Many are now pondering whether the German murders were an attempt to mimic the Jayme Closs and Jake Patterson case in late 2018. This case also involved the forced entry via shotgun, firing at parents and attention toward a female victim. Closs was abducted and later retrieved, and an investigation is underway to see whether German’s intention was to abduct Vang.
A key part of the crime is the actions of German after the wounding of Vang’s parents, but Hallie Chief of Police Cal Smokowicz said this part of the crime is nearly impossible to corroborate.
“There were no witnesses to that portion of the crime,” Smokowicz said. “All of other possible witnesses were hiding at the time.”
A thorough and long investigation is underway to discover the rationale behind these crimes and also to find where German was staying before the homicides to rule out another possible crime scene.
With an increasing number of shootings in the Chippewa County area during the last year, Kowalczyk said the key to staying safe in the area is to focus on stopping the crimes before they ever happen.
“Prevention is the key,” Kowalczyk said. “When I do give a talk about meth or violence, one of my major concerns is we don’t get the call until after it happens. Red flags in this case were all over, even though there was no contact since 2004. I’m sure family members had issues with him on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis, and they probably should have called us. We would rather address an issue before it takes place then after when we have to pick up the pieces and put them back together.”
Authorities said more details on the German homicides will be made available as the investigation continues.
