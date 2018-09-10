Authorities have identified a Minnesota couple as the victims in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County.
Husband and wife Gerald K. McEathron, 60, and Catherine McEathron, 64, of Red Wing died after their vehicle appeared to strike a cement truck head-on Friday afternoon in the town of Tilden, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
The couple was traveling uphill in a two-door Nissan vehicle, southbound on Highway F, and “for unknown reasons” crossed the center line and collided with the oncoming truck, according to an investigation and witnesses involved, Kowalczyk said.
The driver of the cement truck was uninjured.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene 4:45 p.m. Friday.
The department and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the cause of the accident.