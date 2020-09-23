Autumn Harvest Winery & Orchard Fall Festival set for this weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Chippewa Valley fall favorite festival is carrying on in 2020 while implementing safety measures to ensure the health and happiness of attendees.

The Autumn Harvest Winery & Orchard Fall Festival in Chippewa Falls is set for Saturday and Sunday. The festival will consist of apple picking, a corn maze, wagon rides and an abundance of food provided by Island Vibe and Snowie of Altoona on Saturday and The Marigold Café and Snowie of Altoona on Sunday.

Free live music will be provided by Ella May Kay and the Machine and Adison Eckwright on Saturday and Irie Sol on Sunday. Admission is free and the grounds will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.

Safety measures will be in place to keep attendees safe during the event. Ownership of the Autumn Harvest Winery & Orchard said face masks will not be required outdoors, but are highly encouraged and they will be operating in accordance with policies currently in place.

“In accordance with the governor’s orders, a face covering will be required for anyone coming inside our tasting room. Please remember to keep a six-foot physical distance between you and other visitors.”

Longtime attendee of the fall festival Matthew Cain said he is glad the festival is still happening despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.