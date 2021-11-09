Award-winning Wisconsin cheesesteak to be served up at 3 local restaurants

Chippewa Valley foodies have a few chances to get their hands on an award-winning local food creation.

Blake Sykora, an Indianhead Insurance agent and Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce representative, is the winner of the nationwide 2021 Blackstone Great Griddle Off cooking competition, taking home the golden spatula award for his creation, the Wisconsin cheesesteak.

The competition took place entirely remotely at Sykora’s home in Chippewa Falls, but now he is giving locals a chance to taste an award-winning cheesesteak.

The Wisconsin Cheesesteak pop-ups are at the Eau Claire Ale House on Tuesday, the Blue Marble Pub in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday and the Sandbar and Grill in Chippewa Falls on Monday, Nov. 15 all from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

“This is a great way for people to get to try the cheesesteak,” Sykora said. “I got a lot of requests to sell it during the competition, but rather than just make it myself and shoulder all the costs, I wanted to partner with a few great local businesses and collaborate with them. It’s been a great experience and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Blackstone Great Griddle Off is a cooking competition put on by industry-leading griddle manufacturer Blackstone Products, aiming to find undiscovered cooking prodigies who utilize Blackstone products in their creations.

The Wisconsin cheesesteak he won with includes locally sourced bratwurst, peppers/onions, beer cheese, sauerkraut and peppers served up on a hoagie. Sykora beat out hundreds of other entries to win the golden spatula.

All three pop-ups will serve the Wisconsin cheesesteak until ingredients run out.

