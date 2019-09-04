The Chippewa Valley’s pre-K community is welcoming a new resource to town.
The B’uitful Kids Learning Center at 502 Bay St. in downtown Chippewa Falls opened Wednesday. A ceremonial ribbon cutting by the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce signaled the launch of the new academic community-based service. The center will offer children’s classes and put on events throughout the Chippewa Valley.
Brenda Johnson, owner of B’uitful Kids Learning Center, said the primary goal of the center is to educate children before they enter the school system — and that the process of opening it wasn’t an easy task.
“It’s educational-based, so it provides educational services to children that are of the preschool age,” Johnson said. “It was a very long process to get this place going. I started in October, and now it’s finally to where my vision is, and I’m ready to launch. I did it all on my own, and I’m very proud of it.”
Before opening the new learning center, Johnson taught 4-year-old kindergarten for 12 years and then was a stay-at-home mother to her daughter Brierley Johnson. Her love for teaching the community’s youth blossomed during her time as a teacher, where the inspiration for opening the center originated eight years ago.
The inspiration for the name of the learning center was Brenda’s daughter, Brierley, and the B’ is intended to encapsulate both of their names.
Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said she is glad to see the new business open in downtown Chippewa Falls, adding it is an asset to families throughout the city and surrounding areas.
“We know how they’ve struggled to get there and how hard they’ve worked, so we are really proud of them,” Ouimette said. “We’re happy to have them, not just for downtown but for the entire community, because what they do here is really phenomenal.”
Some of the classes offered at the B’uitful Kids Learning Center include pop-up classes for various interests, such as sign language and music box courses, as well as traditional classes aimed at educating different age groups of children.
Johnson said she is glad she chose the Chippewa Valley to open the new business, as it has already showed signs of promise and future success.
“Chippewa Falls is one of the best communities to have my own business in,” Johnson said. “I’ve had such community support, and I’m just really excited.”
Classes at the B’uitful Kids Learning Center will being Monday, with a 3-year-old class, a mommy-and-me class and a 2-year-old class being offered.
For more information on the new learning center and the services they offer you can visit the B’uitful Kids Learning Center on Facebook.
