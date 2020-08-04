BA Mason Trust offering $50,000 matching gift program to new Chippewa Area History Center

The History Center needs to raise an additional $800,000 to reach its fundraising goal, but regardless the board of trustees has voted and decided to begin construction in the next few months.

The new location will feature large spaces to feature events highlighting local history, meeting rooms and a wide array of other attractions.

Bob Hogseth, the capital campaign co-chair for the project, said the matching program donation by the BA Mason Trust is a prime example of the community actively supporting itself and its history.

“I was told by a lot of people a year or two ago that they would support this and today is a reminder of how people come through and this is really going to happen,” Hogseth said. “We’re really appreciative of Mason, as this is their second donation with us.”

With construction looming and nearly a million dollars left to raise, Hogseth said the best thing any Chippewa Valley community member can do to contribute is to give what they can or help spread the word about the new facility and the good it will do for the community.