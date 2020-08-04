BA Mason Trust offering $50,000 matching gift program to new Chippewa Area History Center

A new home for Chippewa Valley history just took another step closer to coming to fruition.
The trustees of the BA Mason Trust have announced they are offering a $50,000 matching gift program for construction of the new Chippewa Area History Center next to Irvine Park’s main entrance.
Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 1, the trust will match all gifts or pledges received up to $50,000 to support the History Center as it continues to pursue its fundraising goals.
Tim Scobie, Mason Trustee, said donating to the project is something Mason Companies takes much pride in and will continue to do so. The family philanthropic trust began in the 1950s and has continued to donate to projects such as the local YMCA, hockey facilities and other prominent community locations for decades.
“For many years our family of trustees has considered it to be a responsibility of the trust to contribute to the community, which has allowed our business to be created and thrive,” Scobie said. “Organizations like this are things we’ve always been supportive of and we want to continue to do that.”
The all-volunteer effort to raise the $3.5 million associated with the new facility has been going for the past few years, with the project already raising 80 percent or $2.7 million in gifts and pledges as of June 30.
The History Center needs to raise an additional $800,000 to reach its fundraising goal, but regardless the board of trustees has voted and decided to begin construction in the next few months.
The new location will feature large spaces to feature events highlighting local history, meeting rooms and a wide array of other attractions.
Bob Hogseth, the capital campaign co-chair for the project, said the matching program donation by the BA Mason Trust is a prime example of the community actively supporting itself and its history.
“I was told by a lot of people a year or two ago that they would support this and today is a reminder of how people come through and this is really going to happen,” Hogseth said. “We’re really appreciative of Mason, as this is their second donation with us.”
With construction looming and nearly a million dollars left to raise, Hogseth said the best thing any Chippewa Valley community member can do to contribute is to give what they can or help spread the word about the new facility and the good it will do for the community.
“If people are interested in their local history and genealogy, they’re going to be thrilled to see the difference between the current facility and the new building. If people have a love for history and a love for community, I think people will be glad to say they contributed to this once it’s finished."
To support the new History Center, you can find more information at www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org or call at 715-723-4399.
