Mylon “Buzz” Halterman’s macular degeneration may be taking his vision — but it can’t take away decades-worth of racing memories.
And it certainly can’t steal the feeling of owning the vehicle he tore up race tracks in, again.
“Let’s just say, between the Harley and that,” Buzz said, pointing to the rusted, bucket-seated 1940 Ford he purchased just a few weeks ago, “(they are) the second loves of my life.”
The first love his life is his wife, to whom he’s been married for more than 50 years — and she’s just as crazy about the cars as he his, Buzz said.
Buzz and his son, Jody Halterman, both of Stanley, were showing Buzz’s new Ford and looking for a new owner for his Harley-Davidson motorcycle at the Stanley Lions’ Club Watermelon Festival Car Show. The annual show was part of the 44th annual festival.
Raffles, vendors, Bingo, a cake walk, chicken dinners and free watermelon were part of the annual fundraising event for the club on Sunday. The Lions use the money raised from the event to fund their charity events and scholarships.
Buzz’s featured vehicle was the 1940 Ford he purchased just a few weeks before Sunday’s car show from a man who was reluctant to give it up. But conversations about memories and racing days helped strike up a deal, Jody said.
The vehicle may have originally been used by moonshiners in North Carolina, Jody said, as its registration was from the state and was a common type of vehicle used in those runs.
Then, in the 1960s, it was used as a stock car at race tracks in Stevens Point by racer George Klingbail — just around the same time Buzz was racing the same type of vehicle in his own races.
From 1966 to 1983, Buzz could commonly be found burning rubber along western Wisconsin racetracks.
“Racing a car like that was terrific, but it was the people I raced with… we became really close, a lot of us. Got to be a family,” Buzz said, adding that it was common to lend mechanic work to fellow racers who were jammed with a broken-down car.
Once that green flag dropped, though, that’s when the competition among good friends around another racetrack began, Buzz said.
“Then we weren’t friends no more,” Buzz said with a grin.
Three of Buzz’s sons and his grandson have followed in his tire tracks, racing their own vehicles, Buzz said. He hopped back in the driver’s seat for three races in 2003, rolling his vehicle.
“Then my wife says, ‘I think you better quit,’” Buzz said.
His declining eyesight has forced him to give up his Harley and fears over injury made him officially retire from the track — but owning a 1940 Ford again doesn’t take away that feeling he’s been in love with for the last half a century.
“I looked for a long time,” Buzz said. “I love it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.