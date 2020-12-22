Backing the Blue: $10,000 donated to Chippewa Falls Police Department to purchase a new pole camera

A local organization is doing its part to support the local police force.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association presented a check for $10,000 to the Chippewa Falls Police Department on Tuesday to use to purchase an updated pole camera.
A pole camera is a piece of outdoor video surveillance equipment developed specifically for law enforcement to help target hot-spots for criminal and nuisance activity and gather evidence for effective prosecutions.
The funds were raised over the past few months through a Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association campaign called, “Back the Blue.” The campaign was designed to show local law enforcement support through the purchase and spread of yard signs and other promotional items.
Matthew Kelm, Chippewa Falls police chief, said being able to utilize the $10,000 for the new pole camera will help make Chippewa Falls a safer place for both citizens and law enforcement.
“It is amazing that the community would support us on something like this,” Kelm said. “This pole cam is going to directly make our officers safer. We’ve had times when our current pole cam, which is decades old, just won’t work. Recently we even had to have an officer stick his head up into an attic where there was somebody we believed to be potentially armed. It will help our officers stay safe, it will help us search for someone if we have to and many other situations. It’s something we wouldn’t be able to get otherwise.”
Stacy Pickerign, treasurer for the CFPD Alumni Association, said the idea for the campaign sprouted during the COVID-19 pandemic when undue negative attention was being directed toward local police officers and law enforcement in general.
“We felt during the lockdown and the pandemic that seeing people saying to defund the police and other things that we needed to do something for our police to show them support,” Pickerign said. “We didn’t know what the money would be used for initially, we just wanted to turn Chippewa Falls blue.”
Being able to raise the $10,000 in only three months is something Pickerign said is a particular source of pride, as it is a relatively short time frame to raise a large amount of money.
“This day is amazing for us,” Pickerign said. “The fact that we did this in such a short time shows the huge amount of support that our police officers have. Knowing that is so gratifying.”
The check presentation took place Tuesday morning outside of the Chippewa Falls Police Department building in downtown Chippewa Falls. Attendees from the Alumni Association and police officers wore protective facial masks to pose for a photograph with a ceremonial check.
Kelm said the quick turnout for the “Back the Blue,” campaign shows what a tremendous place the Chippewa Valley is and how much support there is for law enforcement in the area.
“The fact that the community came together so quickly, and that so many people donated is humbling,” Kelm said. “The Alumni Association is just awesome. We told them what we needed, they went out and did everything.
"It’s a group of citizens that want to support their police and want to support their community. A lot of chiefs would be lucky to have something like this in their communities.”