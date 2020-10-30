Backing the Blue: Local organization launches law enforcement support campaign

A local organization is pooling its resources and doing everything in its power to bring positive attention back to the police department.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association, a group of individuals who have taken part in the Chippewa Falls Police Department (CFPD) Citizen’s Academy, has started a campaign called “Back the Blue.” This campaign is designed to show local law enforcement support through the purchase and spread of yard signs and other promotional items.
Stacy Pickerign, treasurer for the CFPD Alumni Association, said the idea for the campaign sprouted during the COVID-19 pandemic when undue negative attention was being directed toward local police officers and law enforcement in general.
“We felt during the lockdown and the pandemic that seeing people saying to defund the police and other things that we needed to do something for our police to show them support,” Pickerign said. “We didn’t know what the money would be used for initially, we just wanted to turn Chippewa Falls blue.”
The primary item the “Back the Blue” campaign has been selling is yard signs (to coincide with the presidential election), but it also is selling flags, wristbands, lapel pins and stocking hats. Since the end of September members of the CFPD Alumni Association have parked themselves outside of several locations around Chippewa Falls and sold 400 signs. They have also partnered with a few local businesses that are selling the signs including Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Marc-On-Shooting and Chippewa Valley Lock & Key (owned by a former police officer).
Another goal for the “Back the Blue,” campaign is to help the CFPD buy a new pole camera. A pole camera is a piece of outdoor video surveillance equipment used to help law enforcement covertly target hot-spots for criminal and nuisance activity and gather evidence for effective prosecutions. The camera costs $10,000 and Pickerign said with a bit of luck the campaign will be able to fund the purchase of this camera for the CFPD.
“It’s just snowballed into a bigger campaign,” Pickerign said. “It’s great because eventually, we will raise all of the money they need for their camera. People have just been showing this campaign a lot of support.”
On Thursday, Nov. 12 the CFPD Alumni Association will hold an event at the Fill-Inn Station Restaurant in Chippewa Falls to help its fundraising/awareness campaign. It will hold prize raffles, selling the “Back the Blue,” merchandise, and 10% of all sales for the day at the restaurant will go directly to the CFPD Alumni Association.
For further information on how to donate to and show support for the “Back the Blue,” campaign, you can visit the CFPD Alumni Association Facebook page.
