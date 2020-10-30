Backing the Blue: Local organization launches law enforcement support campaign

A local organization is pooling its resources and doing everything in its power to bring positive attention back to the police department.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association, a group of individuals who have taken part in the Chippewa Falls Police Department (CFPD) Citizen’s Academy, has started a campaign called “Back the Blue.” This campaign is designed to show local law enforcement support through the purchase and spread of yard signs and other promotional items.

Stacy Pickerign, treasurer for the CFPD Alumni Association, said the idea for the campaign sprouted during the COVID-19 pandemic when undue negative attention was being directed toward local police officers and law enforcement in general.

“We felt during the lockdown and the pandemic that seeing people saying to defund the police and other things that we needed to do something for our police to show them support,” Pickerign said. “We didn’t know what the money would be used for initially, we just wanted to turn Chippewa Falls blue.”

