Eight Chi-Hi students have been chosen for the Badger Boys and Girls State events in June.
Badger Boys State is a program for individuals who are well adjusted and good students who display qualities of leadership in their school. Scholarship is important, but potential leadership ability is the prime consideration. Students are selected by school staff.
The students selected were John Dienger, Ty Wiberg, Jordan Mewhorter, Tyler Bohland, Jacob Caron and Benjamin LeMay, all juniors.
According to the event information, students will act as a “citizen” of the fictitious 51st state of the union, the Badger state.
Being assigned to a city and county of the state, citizens will run for and elect their peers to positions within each level of the state government.
Those students will act out the roles and responsibilities that they’ve been elected for the entire duration of the program, serving for the betterment of their community from June 8 to 15 at Ripon College.
Badger Girls State is designed for students interested in the study of government and citizenship. They are selected by high school staff based on qualities of scholarship and leadership.
Students selected from Chi-Hi were Sarah Kauphusman, Sydney Stoll, Emma Eslinger, all juniors.
Badger Girls State originated in 1941 and has been a major project of the American Legion Auxiliary. The purpose of the program is to prepare students in Wisconsin for citizenship, teach principles of democracy in a representative government, and to provide an opportunity to live together as self-governing citizens.
It is held at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus from June 16 to 21.
