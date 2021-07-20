Baldwin, Rubio: Polish president must oppose bill to prevent Holocaust restitution claims

We applaud Poland’s efforts to date to maintain the memory of the terrible consequences of Nazism and communism on the peoples of Europe so that they never happen again. Poland has been a dutiful caretaker of Holocaust sites and its democracy stands as a strong beacon of its ever-present commitment to the rule of law and human rights. It is for these reasons that we believe passage of these amendments to the Administrative Procedure Code would be a step backwards in Warsaw’s efforts to right the injustices of Poland’s oppressors.

These amendments would tell the survivors of Poland’s Jewish community, which was the largest in Europe before World War II, that there is a time limit on their ability to seek redress for the crimes of the Nazis and the communists. While we share your belief that Poland should not be held responsible for crimes committed by the Nazis and the communists, we also believe that this is an opportunity to demonstrate Poland’s commitment to achieving justice for the victims of these heinous crimes. Countless Poles—both Jewish and non-Jewish—suffered during this dark and tragic period of history, and the families of these victims should be able to seek redress for these crimes.