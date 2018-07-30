A Barron County K-9 uncovered a domestic abuse suspect after a chase in Chetek Friday.
The K-9 was called after Charles Enersen, 50, of Chetek fled the site of a domestic abuse call. Enersen entered a different apartment, refused to come out and threatened officers to “come in and get him,” according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
The K-9, Koda, was sent into the residence Friday evening. Officers then took Enerson into custody, Fitzgerald said.
Enersen received medical attention and was later cleared from an area hospital.
He is being held at the Barron County Jail for resisting arrest, domestic disorderly conduct and a probation warrant.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Chetek Police Department responded to the scene.