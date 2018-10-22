Authorities on Monday called for 2,000 volunteers to help in a ground search for clues in the disappearance of a Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down in their home last week.
After an initial ground search on Thursday in which 100 volunteers helped search for clues into 13-year-old Jayme Closs’ disappearance, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said such searches wouldn’t resume unless investigators received a tip that justified them continuing.
Fitzgerald told The Associated Press on Monday that “something triggered” the decision to conduct another ground search that starts Tuesday, but he declined to elaborate. He said he didn’t know the exact area of the search but said it would include the land around Jayme’s home near Barron, a little more than 40 miles north of Chippewa Falls.
Those who are interested in volunteering are asked to report to the staging area at 1883 Hwy. 25 in Barron, which is also known as The Hungry Hallow Grounds at the intersection of Hwy. 25 and 19th Avenue, no later than 9 a.m. All volunteers must be registered at the staging area in order to participate in the search. Barron County officials will register all volunteers until 9 a.m. and gates will close promptly at that time. The serch hopes to be completed by 9 a.m.
Also on Monday, Fitzgerald released photos of potential vehicles that were seen in the area. They are a red or orange 2008-14 Dodge Challenger and a black 2004-10 Acura MDX or a black 2006-10 Ford Edge.
The sheriff’s department received a 911 call from Jayme’s mother early on the morning of Oct. 15. Responding deputies found someone had kicked in the door and that Jayme’s parents had been shot to death inside. Jayme, who isn’t a suspect in the killings, was missing.
The sheriff’s department, state Department of Justice and FBI have been searching for Jayme since she vanished. Investigators have received more than 1,300 tips and have looked into more than 1,100 of them, according to the sheriff’s department. More than 200 officers from the sheriff’s office, state Department of Criminal Investigation, FBI and Wisconsin State Patrol are assisting in the investigation.
Meanwhile, Jayme’s classmates planned to hold a vigil for her Monday evening at the Barron High School football stadium.
Adam Aljamrah
Missing Since: Jun 9, 2014 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Nov 7, 2007 Age Now: 10 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 4'3" Weight: 56 lbs
Adam and Mahdi were allegedly abducted by their father, Abdallah Aljamrah. A felony warrant for Interference with Child Custody was issued for Abdallah on October 14, 2014. They are believed to be in Jordan.
More information: http://api.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1238491/1
Mahdi Aljamrah
Missing Since: Jun 9, 2014 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Apr 30, 2013 Age Now: 5 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Grey Height: 3'0" Weight: 28 lbs
Adam and Mahdi were allegedly abducted by their father, Abdallah Aljamrah. A felony warrant for Interference with Child Custody was issued for Abdallah on October 14, 2014. They are believed to be in Jordan.
More information: http://api.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1238491/2
Orin Anderson
Missing Since: Aug 26, 1973 Missing From: Mequon, WI DOB: Nov 15, 1956 Age Now: 61 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Blue Height: 5'8" Weight: 135 lbs
Orin's photo is shown age-progressed to 56 years. He was last seen on August 23, 1973. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with the word "Vote" on it, black shorts, and tennis shoes.
Ganem Avila
Missing Since: Jan 8, 2013 Missing From: Waukesha, WI DOB: Sep 2, 2008 Age Now: 10 Sex: Male Race: Biracial Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 3'2" Weight: 50 lbs
Ganem's photo is shown age-progressed to 8 years. He was allegedly abducted by his mother, Maria Delacruz Avila, on January 8, 2013. A felony warrant for Custodial Interference was issued for Maria on September 25, 2013. They may travel to Mexico. Ganem is Biracial. He is White and Hispanic. Maria may use the alias name Ines. She has a tattoo on her lower back and on her shin.
Kayla Berg
Missing Since: Aug 11, 2009 Missing From: Antigo, WI DOB: Aug 29, 1993 Age Now: 25 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'2" Weight: 108 lbs
Kayla's photo is shown age-progressed to 20 years. Her ears and navel are pierced. Kayla has a scar on the right side of her nose. She also has a scar on her right shin.
Kimberly Bond
Missing Since: Jul 28, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Oct 31, 2001 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'8" Weight: 110 lbs
Kimberly was last seen on July 28, 2018.
Ricky Bryant
Missing Since: Dec 19, 1949 Missing From: Mauston, WI DOB: Nov 9, 1945 Age Now: 72 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Hazel Height: 3'4" Weight: 40 lbs
The picture on the right is a composite image of what Ricky may look like at 66 years old. On December 19, 1949, a fire broke out at the child's house. She was last seen in the front yard while the fire was being put out. When the fire was extinguished, Ricky was no longer in the yard. She has not been seen or heard from since. Ricky may go by the nickname Jeannie.
Klay Burnett
Missing Since: Jul 21, 2018 Missing From: Ashland, WI DOB: Feb 5, 2003 Age Now: 15 Sex: Male Race: Am. Ind. Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Hazel Height: 5'6" Weight: 120 lbs
Klay was last seen on July 21, 2018. He is believed to be in the local area.
Sara Bushland
Missing Since: Apr 3, 1996 Missing From: Spooner, WI DOB: Aug 15, 1980 Age Now: 38 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Blue Height: 5'0" Weight: 104 lbs
Sara was 15 years old at the time of her disappearance. Her photo is shown age progressed to 33 years and shows a prominent mole on her upper right lip. Sara was last seen on the afternoon of April 3, 1996 as she got off the school bus in front of the Lambert residence where she lived with her mother, stepfather and stepbrothers in rural Spooner, Wisconsin. Foul play is suspected.
A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered by KSTP-TV in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota. NCMEC serves as a clearinghouse for the collection and dissemination of investigative leads and sightings of missing children to appropriate law enforcement agencies. NCMEC neither endorses nor assumes responsibility for this or any reward fund.
Donna Christensen
Missing Since: Mar 23, 2017 Missing From: Mosinee, WI DOB: Feb 18, 2000 Age Now:18 Sex: Female Race: Am. Ind. Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'6" Weight: 150 lbs
Donna may travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Jayme Closs
Missing Since: Oct 15, 2018 Missing From: Barron, WI DOB: Jul 13, 2005 Age Now:13 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Green Height: 5'0" Weight: 100 lbs
Both photos shown are of Jayme. She was last seen on October 15, 2018.
Sara Copple
Missing Since: Aug 3, 2018 Missing From: Valders, WI DOB: Jul 1, 2003 Age Now: 15 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'8" Weight: 190 lbs
Sara was last seen on August 3, 2018. She may be in the company of Zachary Gauthier and Delilah Gauthier. A felony warrant is on file for Zachary. They may be traveling in a silver 2008 Ford Mustang with Wisconsin license plates P7733W.
Madeline Edman
Missing Since: Jul 29, 2005 Missing From: La Crosse, WI DOB: Apr 27, 1990 Age Now: 28 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'4" Weight: 100 lbs
Madeline's photo has been age-progressed to 23 years. She may still be in the local area. Madeline is Biracial. She is Hispanic and White. Madeline's right eye is blue. She has a scar on her left leg. Madeline has multiple tattoos.
James Egan
Missing Since: Aug 6, 1972 Missing From: Mequon, WI DOB: Apr 12, 1954 Age Now: 64 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Blue Height: 5'9" Weight: 130 lbs
James' photo is shown age-progressed to 63 years. He was last seen on August 6, 1972. James was last known to be traveling from California to Wisconsin. He may go by the nickname Colin.
Marcina Elizaldi
Missing Since: Feb 26, 2017 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: May 23, 2000 Age Now: 18 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'5" Weight: 100 lbs
Marcina is biracial. She is White and Hispanic. Marcina may wear glasses. She has multiple tattoos.
Robert Fritz
Missing Since: May 14, 1983 Missing From: Campbellsport, WI DOB: Aug 5, 1977 Age Now: 41 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Blue Height: 4'0" Weight: 50 lbs
Robert's photo is shown aged to 32 years. He was last seen playing outside with his siblings between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. He was last wearing a red, blue, and gray shirt, blue pants, and boots. He has a 2x3 red birthmark on outer left thigh above his knee. He has trouble pronouncing the letters T, K and R. He is also known as Bobby Joe.
Delilah Gauthier
Missing Since: Aug 5, 2018 Missing From: Reedsville, WI DOB: Jan 7, 2011 Age Now: 7 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Sandy Eye Color: Blue Height: 3'0" Weight: 60 lbs
Delilah was last seen on August 5, 2018. She may be in the company of her father, Zachary Gauthier, and Sara Copple. A felony warrant is on file for Zachary. They may be traveling in a silver 2008 Ford Mustang with Wisconsin license plates P7733W.
Kaitlynn Hawkins
Missing Since: Oct 10, 2018 Missing From: Stoughton, WI DOB: May 15, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Blue Height: 5'3" Weight: 115 lbs
Both photos shown are of Kaitlynn. She wears braces on her teeth.
Dontray Hunter
Missing Since: Aug 20, 1975 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Sep 12, 1973 Age Now: 45 Sex: Male Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 3'0" Weight: 30 lbs
Dontray's photo is shown age-progressed to 40 years. He was last seen playing outside of his home on August 20, 1975.
Heather Johnson
Missing Since: Mar 20, 2018 Missing From: Beldenville, WI DOB: Aug 18, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Blue Height: 5'5" Weight: 115 lbs
Both photos shown are of Heather. The child was last seen on March 20, 2018. Heather may dye her hair various colors. She has tattoos on both arms. Heather may use the alias Heather Marie Johnson or may use the alias date of birth 8/18/98.
Ah-Jah Kern
Missing Since: Apr 23, 2017 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Jul 18, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'2" Weight: 160 lbs
Both photos shown are of Ah-jah. She was last seen on April 23, 2017.
Mackenzie Marken
Missing Since: Oct 11, 2015 Missing From: Schofield, WI DOB: Apr 18, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'7" Weight: 150 lbs
Mackenzie's photo has been age-progressed to 16 years. She may go by the alias last name Doll.
Kiara Miller
Missing Since: Jan 19, 2017 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Feb 20, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'5" Weight: 146 lbs
Both photos shown are of Kiara. She is biracial. Kiara is Black and White. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. Kiara has a piercing above her upper lip.
Kiara Miller
Missing Since: Jun 1, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Feb 20, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'4" Weight: 135 lbs
Both photos shown are of Kiara. She may still be in the local area. Kiara is Biracial. She is Black and White. Kiara's nose and tongue are pierced. She has multiple tattoos. Kiara may dye her hair or wear a wig.
Serenity Morgan
Missing Since: Aug 14, 2018 Missing From: Butler, WI DOB: Aug 17, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'7" Weight: 140 lbs
Serenity is biracial. She is Black and White.
Aaron Morris
Missing Since: Apr 20, 2018 Missing From: White Lake, WI DOB: Jan 30, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Male Race: Biracial Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'11" Weight: 158 lbs
Both photos shown are of Aaron. He was last seen on April 20, 2018. Aaron is biracial. He is Black and White.
Aerriona Oliver
Missing Since: Jul 8, 2017 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: May 18, 2003 Age Now: 15 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'5" Weight: 120 lbs
Aerriona was last seen on July 8, 2017. She may still be in the local area.
Travis Parks
Missing Since: Oct 4, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: May 18, 2003 Age Now: 15 Sex: Male Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'6" Weight: 110 lbs
Travis was last seen on October 4, 2018.
Alexis Patterson
Missing Since: May 3, 2002 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Apr 4, 1995 Age Now: 23 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 3'8" Weight: 42 lbs
Alexis' photo is shown age-progressed to 17 years. She was last seen on May 3, 2002 when she was dropped off for school. Alexis was wearing a red hooded jacket with gray stripes, a purple shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes. She has a scar under her right eye and bump on her left pinky finger.
Jada Robinson-Martin
Missing Since: Jul 13, 2018 Missing From: Oshkosh, WI DOB: Dec 24, 2004 Age Now: 13 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'4" Weight: 155 lbs
Jada was last seen on July 13, 2018. She may be in the company of her mother.
Jossani Rosales-Madrigal
Missing Since: Apr 29, 2018 Missing From: Cross Plains, WI DOB: Jun 20, 2017 Age Now: 1 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 2'6" Weight: 21 lbs
Neftali is believed to be in the company of her son Jossani. They were last seen on April 29, 2018.
Neftali Rosales-Madrigal
Missing Since: Apr 29, 2018 Missing From: Cross Plains, WI DOB: May 23, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'3" Weight: 145 lbs
Neftali is believed to be in the company of her son Jossani. They were last seen on April 29, 2018.
Stacy Rudolph
Missing Since: Dec 2, 2000 Missing From: Medford, WI DOB: Nov 14, 1987 Age Now: 30 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'7" Weight: 125 lbs
Stacy's photo is shown age-progressed to 23 years. She was allegedly abducted by her mother, Lori Ann Krueger. A felony warrant was issued for the abductor on September 16, 2002. Stacy has pierced ears and a scar on the inside part of her right arm near her elbow. The abductor may use the alias last name Rudolph or Verdone.
Fabion Santana
Missing Since: Feb 15, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Mar 20, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Male Race: Biracial Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'11" Weight: 205 lbs
Fabion is biracial. He is White and Hispanic. Fabion was last seen on February 15, 2018.
Suzanne Schultz
Missing Since: Dec 1, 1978 Missing From: Black Earth, WI DOB: Apr 2, 1961 Age Now: 57 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Green Height: 5'6" Weight: 120 lbs
Suzanne's photo is shown age-progressed to 51 years. She was last seen leaving her home in December of 1978. Her exact missing date is unknown so the date listed above is an approximation. Suzanne contacted her family in July of 1979, from Tampa, Florida, where she was believed to be staying with a male companion, and said she would be returning home. She failed to return home and the vehicle in which she was traveling was later found abandoned in Chicago, Illinois. Suzanne has not been seen or heard from since.
Catherine Sjoberg
Missing Since: Jun 5, 1974
Missing From: Concord, WI
DOB: Jan 15, 1957
Age Now: 61
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Green
Height: 5'5"
Weight: 120 lbs
Catherine's photo is shown age-progressed to 55 years. She was last seen leaving her high school prom during the early morning hours of June 5, 1974. She has not been seen or heard from since. Her nickname is Cathy.
Kiyah Washington
Missing Since: Apr 3, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Nov 5, 2002 Age Now: 15 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'5" Weight: 100 lbs
Both photos shown are of Kiyah. She was last seen on April 3, 2018.
Michelle Watson
Missing Since: Oct 1, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Aug 9, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'2"
Weight: 120 lbs
Alexandria Williams
Missing Since: Jan 25, 2018 Missing From: Madison, WI DOB: Jul 31, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'5"
Weight: 125 lbs
Marco Williams-Tucker
Missing Since: Jun 22, 2017 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Feb 15, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Male Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'10"
Weight: 175 lbs
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The Star Tribune contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.