Pablo Center at the Confluence announced Monday that Chris Kroeze, Barron native and runner-up on NBC’s "The Voice" will be performing at the RCU Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
Kroeze gained national attention for his performances on the nationally televised singing competition, where he was coached by country singer Blake Shelton. Kroeze’s single “Human” reached top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as top 5 on iTunes tip 100. His new album is set to debut in early 2019.
“We’re truly excited to be presenting nationally known and local musical artist Chris Kroeze in Pablo Center’s spring line-up of our inaugural year," Pablo Center executive director Jason Jon Anderson said. "Our mission and vision are for these exact moments; to highlight the world-class talent of this region in a truly world-class venue. We’re so pleased to welcome Chris, his fans, our members and supporters to Pablo Center at the Confluence. This will be a one-of-a-kind evening to remember.”
Early ticket access for Pablo Center members will begin 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, starting at $20 per ticket. Discover more about the show and purchase tickets at PabloCenter.org.
