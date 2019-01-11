Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl missing since her parents were shot to death in their Barron, Wis., home three months ago, was found bedraggled and malnourished but alive Thursday after seeking help from neighbors in a remote rural area in northwestern Wisconsin.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced Thursday night that his agency had been notified by the sheriff in Douglas County earlier that afternoon, two counties to the north, that Jayme had been found there.
According to the Douglas County sheriff, Jayme was found east of the town of Gordon at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, and a suspect was arrested minutes later. She was being examined at a hospital late Thursday night and was to be reunited with family members.
Before dawn Friday in Barron, the Dairy Queen sign was flashing, "Welcome home Jayme. Thank you for bringing her home."
Some of the cars passing the Barron County Justice Center honked as they drove by, apparently in celebration of Jayme's return.
Residents of an area of woods and cabins about 9 miles east of Gordon described the dramatic moment when Jayme was found. Kristin Kasinskas, a teacher at the nearby Northwood School who lives on S. Eau Claire Acres Circle with her husband, Peter, and children, said that around 4 p.m., a neighbor walking a dog frantically knocked on their door.
Standing with her was a skinny, dirty girl with matted hair, wearing shoes too big for her feet.
"This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!" the neighbor said.
Jayme was quiet, her emotions "pretty flat," Peter Kasinskas said.
The news that Jayme had been found alive swept quickly through Barron, a town of 3,300, and well beyond its borders. There were tears of joy, gasps of disbelief and shouts of gratitude.
Jasmine Hightower, manager of the McDonald's in Barron, said people are full of unanswered questions, but that for now they're just happy to hear that Jayme is alive.
Pamela Currans, who was working the Thursday night shift at the Subway in town, said she never gave up hope. "I stayed positive," she said. "I knew she would be found alive."
When she learned the news, Currans said she cried.
"Tears of joy," she quickly added. "This is very awesome."
