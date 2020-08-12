You have permission to edit this article.
Bat tests positive for rabies in Chippewa County
Bat tests positive for rabies in Chippewa County

A bat has tested positive for rabies in Chippewa County.

The bat was submitted for testing after an encounter with a person, according to the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

This is the first rabid bat in the county this year. Last year, Chippewa County had two bats test positive.

Due to these reports, the public is advised to:

  • Check your pet’s vaccination histories and update as necessary. Keep vaccine records and note type of vaccine (one year or three year duration).
  • Do not keep wild or exotic animals as pets.
  • Do not handle wild animals.
  • Teach your children not to approach strange animals, including others’ pets.
  • If you or a family member get bitten or scratched, wash the wound immediately with liberal amounts of soap and water, and report to your local physician, your local public health department during business hours, or local law enforcement after hours.
  • Any exposure (bite or non-bite) to bats should be discussed as soon as possible with your physician or your local health department.
  • If your pet has been in a fight with a wild animal, please contact your veterinarian and local health department.

Animals reported with rabies in Wisconsin in the last 10 years include skunks, bats, cows, dogs, cats, horses, foxes and raccoons. Wild animals at particular risk, particularly skunks and bats, often expose domestic and farm animals. Most exposures to humans or animals occur through a bite or scratch of a rabid animal.

For more information regarding rabies in animals, please contact Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-726-7900.

