Bat tests positive for rabies in Chippewa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bat has tested positive for rabies in Chippewa County.

The bat was submitted for testing after an encounter with a person, according to the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

This is the first rabid bat in the county this year. Last year, Chippewa County had two bats test positive.

Due to these reports, the public is advised to:

Check your pet’s vaccination histories and update as necessary. Keep vaccine records and note type of vaccine (one year or three year duration).

Do not keep wild or exotic animals as pets.

Do not handle wild animals.

Teach your children not to approach strange animals, including others’ pets.

If you or a family member get bitten or scratched, wash the wound immediately with liberal amounts of soap and water, and report to your local physician, your local public health department during business hours, or local law enforcement after hours.

Any exposure (bite or non-bite) to bats should be discussed as soon as possible with your physician or your local health department.

If your pet has been in a fight with a wild animal, please contact your veterinarian and local health department.