Bat tests positive for rabies in Chippewa County

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to a recent report of a bat testing positive for rabies in Chippewa County.

The bat was submitted for testing following an encounter with a human and is the second rabid bat in the county this year, the same number as last year to test positive.

Due to the reports, the public is advised to:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Check your pet’s vaccination histories and update as necessary while keeping vaccine records and note the type of vaccine

Do not keep wild or exotic animals as pets

Do not handle wild animals

Teach your children not to approach strange animals, including others’ pets

If you or a family member get bitten or scratched, wash the wound immediately with large amounts of soap and water and report to your local physician, your local public health department during business hours or local law enforcement after hours

Any exposure (bite or non-bite) to bats should be discussed as soon as possible with your physician or your local health department

If your pet has been in a fight with a wild animal, please contact your veterinarian and local health department.