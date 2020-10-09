Bat tests positive for rabies in Chippewa County

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to a recent report of a bat testing positive for rabies in Chippewa County.
The bat was submitted for testing following an encounter with a human and is the second rabid bat in the county this year, the same number as last year to test positive.
Due to the reports, the public is advised to:
- Check your pet’s vaccination histories and update as necessary while keeping vaccine records and note the type of vaccine
- Do not keep wild or exotic animals as pets
- Do not handle wild animals
- Teach your children not to approach strange animals, including others’ pets
- If you or a family member get bitten or scratched, wash the wound immediately with large amounts of soap and water and report to your local physician, your local public health department during business hours or local law enforcement after hours
- Any exposure (bite or non-bite) to bats should be discussed as soon as possible with your physician or your local health department
- If your pet has been in a fight with a wild animal, please contact your veterinarian and local health department.
Animals reported with rabies in Wisconsin in the last ten years include skunks, bats, cows, dogs, cats, horses, foxes and raccoons. Wild animals at particular risk, particularly skunks and bats, often expose domestic/farm animals.
Most exposures or animals occur through a bite or scratch of a rabid animal.
For more information, please contact the Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-726-7900.
