The snow should be ending soon, but the wind is just getting started.
That’s why the National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings until 6 p.m. Saturday throughout the region.
In Chippewa Falls, nearly 4 inches of snow has fallen in the latest storm.
Winds will kick up to 14 to 24 mph, with gusts of 35 mph.
If you’re planning to drive west or south, beware.
There’s a blizzard warning for southeast Minnesota into northeast Iowa.
For Sunday, expect cloudy skies and temperature barely reaching out of single digits.
