Becoming something new: The Hive reopens as a women's boutique

Transitioning from one type of business to another can be a stressful time for any business owner, but when you mix in a pandemic it can be emotionally and physically taxing. Tollefson said not being able to realize the original business’ full potential was disappointing, but she plans to make the best of the situation and pivot whenever she needs to.

“It’s been incredibly stressful, but at the same time we’ve done the best we can during these challenges,” Tollefson said. “Nobody expected something like this to happen, so we never really got the chance to start the business we had originally intended for this space. We’ve been constantly adapting to challenges and trying to make the best of them. We wanted the original business to be centered around large gatherings, but obviously that hasn’t been possible.”

Another challenging aspect of the new boutique has been navigating the confusion among their customer base. Due to the quick changes to the already new business, when customers search for The Hive online they often run into old information about the restaurant, but that aspect of the business is no longer open.

Tollefson said the best way for any customer to get up-to-date information about The Hive is to visit www.thehivecv.com.