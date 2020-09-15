BeerFest set to support youth hockey

“This event is huge in keeping our costs down for kids,” she said.

Steve Gibbs, vice-president of the hockey association, said the club usually makes between $20,000 and $30,000 from the BeerFest fundraiser. In some past years, they’ve had 1,200 patrons attend the event.

“With all of our fundraisers being canceled, this is hugely important for keeping our rink viable,” Gibbs said.

The Chippewa Area Ice Arena has two rinks, and since purchasing new equipment in 2015, the ice on the newer, south sheet is maintained year-round. That changed this year because all games and practices were canceled when the pandemic hit.

“We took (the ice) off from March to June,” Gibbs explained. “It’s roughly $7,000 to $9,000 a month to keep it on.”

Gibbs said the building is back open with safety measures in place.

“We have teams practicing, but we aren’t allowing any use of the locker rooms. They are getting dressed in the parking lot,” Gibbs said.

The Chippewa Area Ice Arena is located at 839 First Avenue in the northeast corner of the city.