Belinda Faith (Bunce) Wedemeyer, 68, of Chippewa Falls earned her wings along with her significant other, Dale Lambert, Monday, July 6, 2020, after an unexpected accident at his residence.

Belinda was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Garden City, Kan., the daughter of Duane and Praxedis “Praxie” (Archuleta) Bunce.

Belinda worked the past 10 years with the Chippewa Falls Public Schools in the Special Ed department. She truly enjoyed life, going for walks and spending time with family, friends, and her grandchildren.

She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Belinda and Dale both loved dancing together and going to the grandkids sporting events.

Belinda is survived by two sons, Mike (Jennifer) Wedemeyer and Mitch Berrum (fiancé, Becca Wood), both of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Melissa Ford of Birchwood; her mother, Praxie Bunce of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, Ernie (Angie) Bunce of Eau Claire and Mike (Kathe) Bunce of Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandchildren, Hunter, Jordyn, Jackson, Elizabeth, Samantha, Felicity, Branson, Kylie, Remington; and many aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.