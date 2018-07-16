A bench warrant has been served for Chippewa Falls woman after she failed to attend a sentencing hearing in cases from 2017.
Judge James Isaacson ordered a warrant for Nancy M. Johnson, 50, of 890 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, after she failed to report to a sentencing hearing on her felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and causing mental harm to a child.
On April 6, Johnson pleaded no contest to the charges and was found guilty by Isaacson.
Johnson was originally charged with being a party to soliciting a child for prostitution and possession of child pornography.
Per the bond conditions set in June for Johnson in a separate case from 2018, Johnson was required to show up to Monday’s sentencing, Isaacson told the court Monday.
The separate case in 2018 stems from an arrest this spring and charges for three counts of felony bail jumping and one count of possessing methamphetamine. The misdemeanor charges in that case include a misdemeanor charge on possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine/coca
According to the 2017 criminal complaint:
A white Samsung Galaxy cell phone belonging to Johnson was seized after a search warrant was used at a Pumphouse Road residence in Chippewa Falls Oct. 6, 2017. A video on the phone showed what appeared to be a girl, aged 4-6, engaging in sexual intercourse with a boy aged 8-10.
A text message on the phone showed Johnson communicating with a man about her and a girl under the age of 16 engaging in sexual activity with the man. She sent a photo of the girl in a sexually provocative pose.
On Sept. 22, 2017, Johnson had a text conversation with a person, and, according to the complaint, “Johnson made the comment about the male subject walking into the house and putting money down on the table for services and stated ‘nothing is off limits.’”
According to the 2018 criminal complaint:
On June 2, a Lake Hallie police officer stopped Johnson near County Highway OO.
The officer saw a pipe inside Johnson’s wallet. After searching Johnson’s vehicle, the officer found cocaine and a baggie with suspected methamphetamine.
Herald reporter Sarah Seifert contributed to this report.
