Biden names UW-La Crosse grad as deputy secretary of education

President-elect Joe Biden has announced a number of key administration posts, including Cindy Marten as Deputy Secretary of Education.

Marten is superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District since 2013 and a graduate of UW-La Crosse.

"UW-La Crosse was delighted to see one of our alums, Cindy Marten, nominated to serve as Deputy Secretary of Education for the incoming Biden administration," the college said in a statement.

"Marten has had a remarkable career as a teacher, principal and superintendent, and we look forward to seeing how she will use her talents to serve our nation’s schools."

Martin earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at UW-La Crosse and a master’s degree in Teaching and Learning from the University of California, San Diego..

In San Diego, she directed implementation of the district’s Vision 2020 initiative, committing to a meaningful graduation for all students. San Diego achieved the highest graduation rate among big-city districts in California and the fastest reading growth of large urban districts nationwide in 2019.