Biden names UW-La Crosse grad as deputy secretary of education

President-elect Joe Biden has announced a number of key administration posts, including Cindy Marten as Deputy Secretary of Education.
Marten is superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District since 2013 and a graduate of UW-La Crosse.
"UW-La Crosse was delighted to see one of our alums, Cindy Marten, nominated to serve as Deputy Secretary of Education for the incoming Biden administration," the college said in a statement.
"Marten has had a remarkable career as a teacher, principal and superintendent, and we look forward to seeing how she will use her talents to serve our nation’s schools."
Martin earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at UW-La Crosse and a master’s degree in Teaching and Learning from the University of California, San Diego..
In San Diego, she directed implementation of the district’s Vision 2020 initiative, committing to a meaningful graduation for all students. San Diego achieved the highest graduation rate among big-city districts in California and the fastest reading growth of large urban districts nationwide in 2019.
A classroom teacher for 17 years prior to being appointed superintendent, Marten worked for 10 years at Central Elementary in City Heights, one of San Diego’s most ethnically diverse and economically challenged school communities.
There, she established a highly successful bi-literacy program, a hands-on school garden program, integrated arts education, quality after-school and preschool programs, a daycare center for employees’ children, and a community health and wellness center for students and their families.
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.