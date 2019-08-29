Four more tiny homes — small homeless shelters — are now under construction, which will bring the total to 10 available units in Chippewa Falls.
Earlier this month, the Rotary Club of Chippewa Falls provided a $10,000 grant, allowing for the construction of a larger shelter, big enough for a family of four or five members, said Mike Cohoon, a pastor at Landmark Christian Church in Lake Hallie who has led the effort to place the tiny homes in the community.
“It’s a little bigger than what we usually make,” Cohoon said of the family-sized unit. “Chippewa Valley Technical College is building the trailer for us. We are partnering with the Fall Creek School District. They have a construction class that will build the home.”
The family-sized unit will be 20 feet long and 7.5 feet wide, big enough for five to sleep inside, he said. He said there has been a need for a family unit. One of the other units under construction also will be big enough for a family, as well.
“We’ve had cases where we kept a family at the same church in two separate trailers,” he said. “There are school children that are homeless in the area.”
Aaron Widiker, foundation chairman and past president of the Rotary Club of Chippewa Falls, said his club was looking at donating to a local organization, and members wanted the money to go to an ongoing sustainable project, rather than something where the money is spent and gone. The tiny home project fit the objectives, he said.
“It’s a great cause locally for people in need,” Widiker said. “It seemed like a natural fit for the club to help people locally.”
Most of the units already completed and in use are 8-by-12 feet or 8-by-15 feet in size, he added. In the three years since the tiny homes were unveiled, homeless individuals have used the shelters totaling 2,400 nights, Cohoon said.
“That replaces what we would have spent in hotel vouchers,” he said.
The six units in use are five tiny homes plus one camper, which really can’t be used in winter months. Two are at Landmark Christian Church, two at Chippewa Valley Bible Church on the south side of Chippewa Falls, one at Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Chippewa Falls, and one is at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church on the city’s West Hill.
Cohoon said he’s humbled by the continued gifts of money. He added that Rotary Club members are planning to assist in the construction of their unit.
“We’re just glad the community has come along on the process,” he said. “They reached out to us, which was wonderful. They told us about a grant, and we can draw from it.”
Of the four under construction, Cohoon anticipates two will be done before winter. They purchased one that needed minor work, such as installing new windows and a new heater.
He’s pleased to have so many being built at once.
“It’s more than we planned on building this year,” he said. “Ten (units) was our magical number.”
Cohoon added that homelessness exists all year long, even though the focus is usually in the winter months.
“In the summer, (homeless) people tend to just want to camp more,” he said. “It’s hard to predict if we’ll see an influx in September.”
The long-term goal remains to create a village of the tiny homes at one location, he added.
“We’ve looked at properties, but we need to raise the funds for it first,” he said.
A tiny home is mobile, built on a trailer, featuring a chemical toilet, heater, chair, table and bed. Each house costs between $5,000 and $7,000 to complete, between construction and furnishings.
In February 2017, the City Council approved the first conditional permit for two tiny homes to be placed at Trinity United Methodist Church, and has since approved the permits for the other two locations in the city.
Mayor Greg Hoffman praised how the tiny homes have worked out.
“We’ve had absolutely no problems in the city,” Hoffman said Monday. “It’s worked out very well. We don’t have police issues. They’ve been good neighbors.”
Chippewa Falls hasn’t had a homeless shelter since the Harmony House closed in February 2014. The Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition, a group of 17 area churches, has been working on ways to fill the void since Harmony House closed.
People staying in tiny homes need to pass a background check first.
The Chippewa Falls City Council created an ordinance in February 2017 to allow tiny homes to be operated in city limits. The permit states that the portable toilet must be emptied daily in the church’s bathroom. It also states there is a zero-tolerance policy on illegal activities, and alcohol, illegal drugs and guns or other weapons are banned from the homes.
Other rules stated in the special use permit include that no outside guests are allowed, cars must be parked in parking lots and not on lawns, and that no open flames — including candles or cigarettes — are allowed inside, and the guest will lock the door when leaving the premises.
