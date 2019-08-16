CHIPPEWA FALLS – Henry Krista, 7, says he has gone to the Eau Claire Big Rig Truck show every year he’s been alive.
“I like looking at how they are painted,” Henry said, beaming as he talks about the trucks. “I think it’s cool.”
Eric Krista, 36, of Chippewa Falls said he brings Henry and his daughter, four-year-old Evelyn, because Henry enjoys it so much.
“He calls them riggers. We just always come,” Eric Krista said. “We like looking inside the semi-trucks and being up close. The kids love being here.”
The event kicked off Friday afternoon in Chippewa Falls and continues through Sunday.
Big Rig Truck Show organizer Terry Biddle is expecting more than 150 semi-trucks from across the country on the grounds this weekend.
“It’s our 10th anniversary, and we keep growing,” Biddle said.
This is the third year the event has been held in Chippewa Falls.
“It’s just a beautiful fairgrounds,” Biddle said. “We do other truck shows in the United States, and this is number one.”
By using the fairgrounds, they have been able to host the demolition derby, which drew 6,000 patrons last year. Biddle estimates last year’s total attendance for the weekend was about 18,000 visitors.
Biddle said his staff began working on creating the arena for the demolition derby on Tuesday, bringing in 22 semi-loads of clay for the surface and setting up the cement barricades. He added that it will be an expensive post-event cleanup.
However, the demolition derby is so popular, they have brought in additional portable bleachers for fans.
The demolition derby is the top draw, but there are food vendors, live music and other events planned across the grounds, he added.
“River States Truck & Trailer is giving free semi rides (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) Sunday, and that has been really popular,” he said.
There also is balloon sculpting and juggling, a kids’ zone, a vintage fire truck demonstration, and prize drawings.
“It’s truly a family event,” he said. “We have close to 100 vendors.”
Jim Mayer, Menards yard supervisor in Eau Claire, brought up a retired Paul Menard race car and a wooden Jack Link’s vehicle. Children climbed inside the race car and got to feel what it is like to sit behind the wheel.
“All the kids just love the car,” Mayer said.
This is the third straight year Menards has had a display at the event, he said.
“It’s a great time, talking with people up here,” Mayer said. “It’s a great turnout. The best part is just visiting with people.”
Gary Kretschmer, salesman at River States Truck & Trailer in Eau Claire, said the business has participated in all 10 shows. They had several trucks lined up behind their booth for spectators to check out.
“We come for the local community – seeing our people and shaking hands,” Kretschmer said. “And we enjoy giving kids candy, letting them in the trucks, and hitting the horn.”
Several parents walked through the grounds Friday afternoon with their children. Alanna Hanson of Chippewa Falls brought her six-year-old daughter, Mia. They climbed on some boats that were on display.
“I just had the day off work, I heard it was here, so we thought we’d check it out,” Hansen said. “I thought she might like to see the different trucks.”
Jennifer Lang of Sheldon brought her eight-year-old son, Colton. Colton attended the event last year with his grandparents; this was Jennifer’s first time at the show.
“We just came to see the trucks,” Lang said.
Biddle said they loved being at the Chippewa Valley Technical College parking lot in Eau Claire for their first seven years, where they would draw 12,000 to 15,000 annually. However, for the event to grow and to add more events, they needed the additional space the fairgrounds can provide.
