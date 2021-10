Bill Brunstad of the Chippewa Falls Lions Club has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

The Fellowship is named after the Lion founder and is the Foundation’s highest honor.

Brunstad was recognized for his ongoing service contributions to the Club and the Chippewa Falls area.

He has been a member of the Chippewa Falls Lions Club for 20 years and is chair of the club’s Checks for Charity event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0