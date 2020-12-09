Biography on World War I soldier Martin Treptow released by local author Bob Spurlock

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Spurlock’s book, “They Call Me Trep: The Journey of an Improbable Hero,” takes a look at the life of Treptow and enlightens readers to facts about him which have yet to be unearthed. While researching, Spurlock made three trips to France to locate long lost photographs and letters from/to Spurlock and was even granted access to his journals (the only non-family member to have seen them). Due to being cherished family heirlooms, he was only able to record quotes from them rather than take photos of the pages themselves.

Due to their being gaps in Treptow’s history (as he wasn’t a prominent historical figure at the time of his death), Spurlock decided to fill them with creative stories and encounters to better illustrate his life. The characters were real people, most of which had crossed paths with Treptow at some point, but the conversations and friendships in these sections are purely fiction.

“As I did more research, I realized this ground has already been walked on,” Spurlock said. “I have some new information, but you always find gaps in historical records, so I decided to do something different with it.”

While reflecting on his takeaways from his process writing the book, Spurlock said the most inspiring aspect of Treptow was the fact he lived by his famous pledge when it would’ve been easier to not practice what he preached.