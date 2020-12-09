Biography on World War I soldier Martin Treptow released by local author Bob Spurlock

An area World War I fallen soldier has been immortalized in a book which takes reality and fills in the gaps with creative fiction.
Martin Treptow was a solider in the United States military in the early portion of the 20th century and served in the First World War. After a short life growing up in Bloomer, he perished during the Battle of Ourcq River in France on Jul. 28, 1918. He is most famous for having a pledge pulled from his personal journals and read during President Ronald Reagan’s first inauguration speech.
The famous pledge reads: “America must win this war, therefore I will work, I will save, I will sacrifice, I will endure, I will fight cheerfully and do my upmost as if the issue of the whole struggle depended on me alone.”
Bob Spurlock, a former Bloomer resident who grew up near where Treptow lived as a boy, decided to write about Treptow’s life after a trip to France had him cross paths with a French history teacher who enlightened him to the location and history of where Treptow perished during World War I.
“I’ve tried to capture how different the world was in the first two decades of the 20th century,” Spurlock said. “It is fascinating to walk back and see how different the world was at the time and what was going on. With the book I know people in the Chippewa Valley who read it, but everyone else who reads it I want them to show them what this area was like at the time.”
Spurlock’s book, “They Call Me Trep: The Journey of an Improbable Hero,” takes a look at the life of Treptow and enlightens readers to facts about him which have yet to be unearthed. While researching, Spurlock made three trips to France to locate long lost photographs and letters from/to Spurlock and was even granted access to his journals (the only non-family member to have seen them). Due to being cherished family heirlooms, he was only able to record quotes from them rather than take photos of the pages themselves.
Due to their being gaps in Treptow’s history (as he wasn’t a prominent historical figure at the time of his death), Spurlock decided to fill them with creative stories and encounters to better illustrate his life. The characters were real people, most of which had crossed paths with Treptow at some point, but the conversations and friendships in these sections are purely fiction.
“As I did more research, I realized this ground has already been walked on,” Spurlock said. “I have some new information, but you always find gaps in historical records, so I decided to do something different with it.”
While reflecting on his takeaways from his process writing the book, Spurlock said the most inspiring aspect of Treptow was the fact he lived by his famous pledge when it would’ve been easier to not practice what he preached.
“I have copies of his letters, his journals and newspaper articles written about, but the most interesting thing about Martin is he lived the pledge,” Spurlock said. “That’s the important thing. Not just that he wrote it, but by all accounts he took it to heart. It wasn’t something he just wrote down, it was something that he lived.”
“They Call Me Trep: The Journey of an Improbable Hero,” is available now on Amazon.com.
