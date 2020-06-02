"Blackout Tuesday:" social media movement spreads message of support amid George Floyd protests

The message is being spread throughout social media by everyday people, businesses and celebrities alike. Public figures such as LeBron James, Drake, Rihanna and countless more have all joined the movement to show their support to their millions of followers.

An offshoot of the “Blackout Tuesday” postings is a similar hashtag called #theshowmustbepaused. This is a movement instilled by the music industry where musicians throughout the world are committing to not release new music or post anything but messages of support for George Floyd for the entire day Tuesday.

This has popped up locally as well, with bands and artists committing to the concept. Pedals Music, a music store in downtown Eau Claire, even decided to not conduct business Tuesday to show its support.

Local musician Justin Gilbertson said he decided to post a black square with the hashtag “The Show Must Be Paused,” because it was the right thing to do in his eyes.

“It really is the smallest thing I could do,” Gilbertson said. “It took maybe 30 seconds to post, so if someone saw it and thought critically about the situation for even a few seconds, then it was time well spent on my end. This isn’t going to be fixed overnight or in 24 hours, so this was just one opportunity to show support on the road to recovery.”

The “Blackout Tuesday,” movement will end Tuesday night, but more planned social media movements will likely follow in the near future in support of George Floyd and the end of police brutality and racism.

